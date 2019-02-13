Público
Huelga general en Bélgica El cierre del espacio aéreo belga afectará a más de 400 vuelos y 50.000 pasajeros

La huelga general en Bélgica, convocada por los principales sindicatos, obligará al cierre del espacio aéreo entre las 22.00 horas del martes y las 22.00 horas del miércoles por la falta de personal garantizado.

Imagen de archivo del aeropuerto de Bruselas | AFP

La huelga general en Bélgica y el cierre del espacio aéreo como consecuencia de la falta de personal garantizado afectará a más de 400 vuelos y 50.000 pasajeros, según el 'lobby' aéreo europeo Arlines for Europe (A4E).

Bélgica cerrará el espacio aéreo entre las 22.00 horas de este martes y las 22.00 horas del miércoles por la falta de personal garantizado por la huelga general convocada por los principales sindicatos para este miércoles.

En un comunicado, A4E ha propuesto que los trabajadores europeos del sector aéreo estén obligados a comunicar su intención de huelga con 72 horas de antelación para intentar reducir los perjuicios que estas huelgas provocan en algunos países.

Arlines for Europe pide la aplicación de las prácticas de mitigación recomendadas por la Comisión Europea

Esta asociación, de la que forman parte las principales aerolíneas que operan en Europa, ha pedido la aplicación inmediata de las prácticas de mitigación recomendadas por la Comisión Europea en 2017 y que suponen mejorar la previsibilidad, el impacto y la escala de una huelga.

Por ello, ha propuesto la protección de los sobrevuelos y ha indicado la necesidad de invertir en tecnología, procesos y recursos humanos para que el sistema de gestión del tráfico aéreo sea capaz de hacer frente a un tráfico cada vez mayor.

Así, A4E ha señalado que las huelgas de controladores tienen "un costoso impacto en el turismo, las economías europeas y el medio ambiente", ya que perjudica a los destinos, a las aerolíneas y agencias de viajes, así como a los propios viajeros.

Según un estudio realizado en 2016 por Price Waterhouse Cooper para A4E, las huelgas del tráfico aéreo habían costado a Europa 13.400 millones de euros desde 2010.

Etiquetas