El exjefe de contrainteligencia militar de Venezuela Hugo Carvajal, diputado chavista en la Asamblea Nacional y antiguo hombre de confianza de Hugo Chávez, reconoció este jueves al jefe del Parlamento, Juan Guaidó, como presidente encargado de Venezuela.
"Presidente encargado de la República Bolivariana de Venezuela, Juan Guaidó Márquez, aquí está un soldado más por las causas de la libertad y la democracia para ser útil en la consecución de los objetivos de restablecer el orden constitucional que nos permitan convocar a elecciones libres", dijo en un vídeo difundido en Twitter el exmilitar venezolano, incluido en la "lista negra" del Tesoro de EEUU por narcotráfico y lavado de dinero.
Presidente (E) de la República Bolivariana de Venezuela, Juan Guaidó Márquez. Aquí está un soldado más por las causas de la libertad y la democracia, para ser útil en la consecución del objetivo de reestablecer el orden constitucional que nos permita convocar elecciones libres... pic.twitter.com/bMGEcVm2Vp— Hugo Carvajal (@hugocarvajal4f) 21 de febrero de 2019
El parlamentario, que fue cercano al fallecido presidente Hugo Chávez (1999-2013), criticó al Gobierno de Maduro, al que considera un "usurpador", por no aceptar la ayuda humanitaria que se encuentra bloqueada en la frontera por militares y pidió a los funcionarios castrenses seguir lo que les dicte su corazón.
Señaló que las Fuerzas Armadas venezolanas "están subyugadas bajo lineamientos cubanos" y que no tienen capacidad de enfrentarse a ningún enemigo.
"Como responsable de vigilar el estamento militar de Venezuela por más de 10 años, siento el deber de ser claro con mi Fuerza Armada (...) El día de hoy técnicamente no tenemos capacidad para enfrentar a ningún enemigo, el que diga lo contrario miente", dijo, al tiempo que señaló que los militares no son ajenos a la "desastrosa realidad venezolana". Ellos "igual se encuentran sin comida, sin medicinas", apuntó.
Carvajal también reprochó la actuación de los cuerpos de seguridad del Estado porque, según dijo, se han vuelto el significado de "atropellos, vejación, tortura y terror y todo por cumplir al margen de la ley y con total impunidad con la estrategia represiva de este Gobierno".
El exjefe militar, que había sido crítico con la instalación de la oficialista Asamblea Nacional Constituyente (ANC) y que hoy tilda de "ilegítima", pidió a Maduro detenerse y asumir su responsabilidad como, dijo, lo hizo Chávez el 11 de abril de 2002 cuando ocurrió el golpe de Estado contra él y se registraron cerca de 20 muertos.
"En cambio, tú [Maduro] has asesinado a cientos en las calles sin contar a los fallecidos por la falta de medicinas. Asume la miseria que has traído sobre nuestra tierra, asume la crisis humanitaria, la social, la económica y la política", agregó.
