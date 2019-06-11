El hundimiento del barco turístico en Budapest deja 24 muertos y cuatro desaparecidos 

Las autoridades húngaras reflotaron este martes el barco turístico "Hableány" (Sirena), hundido el pasado 29 de mayo en el Danubio en Budapest, y recuperaron cuatro cadáveres de los restos de la nave, con lo que el balance del accidente se eleva a 24 muertos, 7 supervivientes y 4 desaparecidos.
Las obras se realizaron junto al céntrico puente Margarita, donde el barco, con 33 surcoreanos -un grupo de 31 turistas y sus dos guías- y dos húngaros a bordo, naufragó tras ser embestido por un crucero. Las obras de rescate se vieron obstaculizadas por la fuerte corriente del Danubio y la visibilidad nula de sus aguas que impedían las tareas de los buzos.
Días después de que llegara al lugar la grúa, con una potencia de los 200 toneladas, esta madrugada comenzó la labor para hacer reflotar el Hableány, que duró seis horas. Después de haber logrado subir los restos del barco hasta el nivel de agua, los equipos especializados recuperaron los cuerpos sin vida de cuatro personas.
Aunque aún no se ha procedido a su identificación, las autoridades adelantaron que entre ellas se encontrarían tanto el capitán húngaro del barco, como la única menor de edad que viajaba a bordo.
Tras bombear el agua para que la ruina del navío perdiera peso, la grúa finalmente elevó lo que quedó del Hableány y lo colocó sobre una barcaza para transportarlo al puerto de la isla Csepel, al sur de Budapest, según informó el portavoz de la Policía Kristóf Gál.
En el marco de la investigación abierta para esclarecer las causas del siniestro, las autoridades inspeccionarán ahora los restos del barco. Desde hace días está en prisión preventiva el capitán del crucero que chocó con el Hableány, acusado de haber puesto en peligro el transporte fluvial y provocado un accidente masivo y letal.
