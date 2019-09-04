Público
Huracán Dorian Trump se fue a jugar al golf tras cancelar su viaje a Polonia por el huracán Dorian

El presidente de EEUU anuló un viaje oficial al país europeo, donde estaba previsto que participara en el 80 aniversario del estallido de la Segunda Guerra Mundial.

Imagen de archivo de Donald Trump jugando al golf. REUTERS/David Moir

El presidente de EEUU, Donald Trump, estuvo el pasado sábado jugando al golf en Virginia después de que cancelara su viaje oficial a Polonia por la llegada del huracán Dorian a la costa sureste estadounidense, un ciclón que ha llegado a alcanzar la categoría 5.

El pasado jueves, el inquilino de la Casa Blanca anuló un viaje al país europeo, donde estaba previsto que participara en el 80 aniversario del estallido de la Segunda Guerra Mundial y permaneciera allí hasta el 2 de septiembre. "He decidido enviar a Polonia en mi lugar al vicepresidente (estadounidense) Mike Pence. Para mí es muy importante estar aquí, porque parece que la tormenta podría ser grande", dijo Trump en unas declaraciones recogidas por Efe.

Sin embargo, el diario estadounidense The Hill publicó unas imágenes en las que se puede observar al presidente en un club de golf de su propiedad situado en los alrededores de Washington.

Dorian se encamina lentamente hacia Estados Unidos, cuya costa sureste se prepara con evacuaciones obligatorias y declaraciones de "estado de emergencia" para intentar atajar el impacto de los vientos y las inundaciones que aún puede causar este huracán rebajado a categoría 2 tras su paso por las Bahamas, donde ha causado al menos siete muertos.

