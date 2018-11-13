Público
Iglesia El Papa recupera al arzobispo Scicluna, el 'cazador' de pederastas de la Iglesia chilena, para la Congregación para la Doctrina de la Fe

Francisco le encargó la investigación de regreso de su viaje en enero a Chile y Perú, donde había defendido al obispo de Osorno, Juan Barros. Tras sus pesquisas, el Papa afirmó que había sido mal informado y convocó al Vaticano a todos los obispos chilenos, quienes presentaron en bloque su renuncia.

Imagen de Charles Scicluna en 2016. ARCHIVO / EFE

El papa Francisco nombró al arzobispo de Malta, Charles Scicluna, conocido por sus recientes investigaciones sobre los casos de pederastia en la Iglesia chilena, como secretario adjunto en la Congregación para Doctrina de la Fe, informó el Vaticano.

Scicluna, que continuará a cargo de Malta, ya fue promotor (fiscal) de justicia en la Congregación para la Doctrina de la Fe y después miembro de esta institución, dirigida entonces por el cardenal Joseph Ratzinger, hasta 2015 cuando fue nombrado arzobispo.

Se le considera uno de los máximos expertos en la persecución de los abusos sexuales por parte del clero y ya estuvo encargado de investigar en 2005 fundador de los Legionarios de Cristo, el mexicano Marcial Maciel, quien fue hallado culpable de abusos sexuales.

El papa Francisco posa junto a los obispos chilenos en el Vaticano. REUTERS/OSSERVATORE ROMANO

Scicluna ha sido también el encargado junto con el sacerdote español Jordi Bertomeu, oficial de la Congregación para la Doctrina de la Fe, en llevar la investigación sobre las acusaciones al obispo de Osorno, Juan Barros, de encubrir los abusos sexuales cometidos hace algunos años por el sacerdote Fernando Karadima.

El papa Francisco le encargó la investigación de regreso de su viaje en enero a chile y Perú, donde había defendido a Barros.

Tras sus pesquisas, el Papa afirmó que había sido mal informado y convocó al Vaticano a todos los obispos chilenos, quienes presentaron en bloque su renuncia.

