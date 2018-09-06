En una sentencia histórica, el Tribunal Supremo de India ha despenalizado la homosexualidad, poniendo fin así a una prohibición que databa del siglo XIX y heredada de la época colonial. Con su decisión, los jueces tumban una sentencia de 2013 que reincorporó como delito la homosexualidad en el Código Penal —en su artículo 377— tras cuatro años de despenalización —entre 2009 y 2013— amparándose en una ley británica de más de 150 años que castigaba los actos "contra natura" y criminalizaba con penas de hasta diez años de cárcel las relaciones entre personas del mismo sexo.
La homosexualidad aún es un tabú para mucha gente en un país muy aferrado a las tradiciones, pero en opinión de uno de los cinco jueces que adoptaron la decisión, "el artículo 377 es arbitrario. La comunidad LGTB (Lesbianas, Gays, Transexuales y Bisexuales) posee los mismos derechos que los demás. La visión mayoritaria y la moralidad general no pueden dictar los derechos constitucionales".
Los cinco jueces que componen la sala, encabezada por el presidente del Supremo indio, Dipak Misra, decidieron pronunciar de manera individual sus sentencias, en las que todos coincidieron en anular la validez del artículo 377 del Código Penal indio que penaliza las relaciones homosexuales.
La comunidad LGTB del país dio la bienvenida al fallo. En las puertas del Tribunal Supremo, numerosos activistas celebraron el fallo. "No se trata solo de despenalizar sino de reconocer nuestros derechos fundamentales", afirmó uno de ellos a la agencia Reuters.
Las reacciones de las diversas asociaciones tampoco se hicieron esperar: "Gracias a todos los que lucharon por esto, enfrentando el peor tipo de prejuicio. Este es un buen día para los derechos humanos", dijo Meenakshi Ganguly, directora para Asia Meridional de Human Rights Watch en Twitter.
