IJmuiden Localizadas 16 personas en Holanda ocultas en un camión que iba a Reino Unido

El conductor del vehículo, un ciudadano de 45 años, fue quien alertó a la Policía de que había escuchado voces procedentes del interior del compartimento, antes de embarcar en el transbordador con destino a Newcastle.

La Policía militar holandesa ha hallado este miércoles a 16 personas, 12 adultos y 4 menores de diferentes nacionalidades, escondidas en un camión en el puerto de IJmuiden, en el oeste de Holanda, que se dirigía hacia el Reino Unido.

Según confirmó un portavoz de la Policía holandesa, ahora a cargo de la investigación, todas las personas localizadas se encuentran "en buen estado de salud, han sido trasladadas a un alojamiento cercano y serán interrogadas".

El conductor del vehículo, un ciudadano de 45 años, fue quien alertó a la Policía de que había escuchado voces procedentes del interior del camión, antes de embarcar en el transbordador con destino a Newcastle (Reino Unido).

Los agentes registraron el camión y localizaron a once hombres, una mujer y cuatro menores de edad, ocultos entre una carga de piezas de automóvil. El conductor se encuentra detenido y el vehículo ha sido confiscado hasta determinar su relación con lo ocurrido.

La Policía no tiene todavía claro si se trata de un caso de tráfico de personas, en el que los involucrados pagan al conductor para llegar al Reino Unido, o de los conocidos como "escaladores", que asaltan individualmente los vehículos y se ocultan con la esperanza de entrar en un país de forma ilegal.

Hace dos semanas, la Policía británica localizó los cadáveres de 39 personas en Essex (este de Inglaterra) dentro de un camión frigorífico.

