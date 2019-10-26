Una jueza federal en Estados Unidos ordenó este viernes al Gobierno de Donald Trump que entregue el informe íntegro sobre la llamada "trama rusa" a los comités del Congreso que tramitan el inicio de un juicio político en su contra.
El fallo, de la jueza Beryl Howell, nombrada en el cargo por el presidente Barack Obama, antecesor de Trump en la presidencia estadounidense, también ordena entregar materiales al Congreso a los que tuvo acceso el gran jurado de la investigación encabezada por el fiscal especial Robert Mueller.
Howell instruyó al Departamento de Justicia del Gobierno de Trump a que entregue esos documentos antes del miércoles. La decisión de la magistrada se fundamenta sobre la base de que la oposición demócrata en el Congreso ha abierto una investigación para iniciar un juicio político contra Trump, lo que requiere acceso a esos documentos.
No existen pruebas de que el entorno del hoy mandatario colaborara con Rusia durante su campaña electoral en 2016
El Departamento de Justicia dijo que está "revisando el fallo". Mueller cerró en marzo su investigación sobre la "trama rusa" tras casi dos años de pesquisas. En la versión censurada de su informe, que el Departamento de Justicia hizo publica en abril, se concluía que no existen pruebas de que el entorno del hoy mandatario colaborara con Rusia durante su campaña electoral en 2016, pero también arrojaba dudas sobre una presunta obstrucción a la Justicia por parte de Trump.
Para resolver esos interrogantes, la oposición demócrata solicitó revisar a puerta cerrada el informe original, amparándose en el deber constitucional de la rama legislativa de supervisar al Ejecutivo en EEUU.
El Watergate como precedente
Donald Trump utilizó entonces su poder ejecutivo para bloquear la petición de la oposición de acceder a la versión sin tachaduras del informe de Mueller, lo que llevó a los demócratas a recurrir a los tribunales.
Durante el juicio político contra el presidente Richard Nixon por el escándalo del Watergate en 1974, el Tribunal Supremo de EEUU limitó notablemente la capacidad de los mandatarios estadounidenses de recurrir a ese poder para prevenir la entrega de datos al Congreso.
Los demócratas abrieron hace un mes una investigación de juicio político contra Trump al considerar que "traicionó" la seguridad nacional y la Constitución al pedir al presidente ucraniano, Vladímir Zelensky, que investigase por supuesta corrupción al hijo del exvicepresidente Joe Biden.
