Las llamas han asolado un edificio dedicado a la alimentación en Dacca. Los operarios de bomberos buscan desaparecidos.

Los bomberos sofocan las llamas que han asolado una fábrica de alimentación en Dacca (Bangladesh). REUTERS

El incendio de una fábrica de alimentación de Dacca (Bangladesh) deja al menos 49 víctimas mortales. El edificio está siendo inspeccionado por Defensa Civil en búsqueda de desaparecidos y los bomberos intentan sofocar las llamas.

Hemos recuperado hasta el momento 49 cuerpos y los hemos enviado a la autopsia. No estamos seguro de cuántas personas estarán desaparecidas”, dijo Abdullah Arefin, director adjunto del Servicio de Bomberos y defensa Civil de Narayanganj, la zona donde ocurrió el accidente.

