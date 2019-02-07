Público
Incendio en Estambul Continúa el rescate en el edificio derrumbado de Estambul que provocó tres muertos

Las autoridades turcas han revelado que en el inmueble había 14 viviendas y en el registro municipal constaban 43 vecinos residentes. No han hecho estimaciones sobre cuántas personas podrían aún estar atrapadas entre los escombros.

Varios efectivos de los equipos de rescate trabajan entre los escombros de un edificio derrumbado, este miércoles en Estambul (Turquía).- EFE/ Tolga Bozoglu

Los equipos de rescate continúan este jueves en Estambul las labores de búsqueda de supervivientes bajo los escombros de un edificio de ocho plantas derrumbado, que provocó la muerte de tres personas, informa la cadena de noticias CnnTürk. "Tres de los doce ciudadanos rescatados se encuentran en estado crítico y están en la unidad de cuidados intensivos. Las condiciones de salud del resto son buenas", dijo el gobernador de Estambul, Ali Yerlikaya, desde el lugar del accidente.

Las autoridades turcas han revelado que en el edificio, que se derrumbó ayer en torno a las 13.00 GMT, había 14 viviendas y en el registro municipal constaban 43 vecinos residentes. Sin embargo, no han hecho estimaciones sobre cuántas personas podrían aún estar atrapadas entre los escombros.

En el sótano del edificio funcionaba un taller textil, sin licencia, con más de 20 empleados, que no estaban en el edificio en el momento del accidente

Según Yerlikaya, el edificio fue construido en 1992 con cinco plantas, pero posteriormente se agregaron de forma ilegal otras tres. En el sótano del edificio funcionaba además un taller textil, sin licencia, con más de 20 empleados, que no estaban en el edificio en el momento del accidente.

Mientras las labores de rescate continúan, las autoridades locales también revisaron edificios del vecindario y encontraron otras estructuras que padecen riesgos similares de derrumbe. Al menos siete edificios han sido evacuados por razones de seguridad, informó en un comunicado la gobernación de Estambul.

