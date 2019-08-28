Público
Incendio Veracruz Al menos 23 muertos en un bar de México tras una pelea con cócteles molotov

Hay también 13 personas heridas tras el incendio provocado en un local del puerto de Coatzacoalcos, en Veracruz. 

Efectivos de la Guardia Nacional en las inmediaciones del local donde se produjo el presunto ataque. / EFE

Al menos 23 personas han muerto y otras 13 han resultado heridas en un presunto ataque con cócteles molotov contra un centro de ocio nocturno en el sur del estado mexicano de Veracruz, informa medios locales.

La Fiscalía General de México ha anunciado en un comunicado que está realizando las primeras investigaciones "y se coordina con autoridades para el esclarecimiento de los hechos por el incidente", ocurrido en un bar del puerto de Coatzacoalcos, en el sur del estado de Veracruz.

El organismo "condena lo que podría ser un artero ataque ocurrido la noche de ayer en un bar de la ciudad de Coatzacoalcos" que provocó un incendio e informa de que ocho de las víctimas mortales son mujeres y 15 son hombres.

"Trece personas se encuentran lesionadas gravemente como consecuencia de los hechos, quienes ya reciben atención médica en distintos hospitales del Sector Salud", añade. Medios locales indican que el incendio en el local, denominado 'El Caballo blanco', se produjo presuntamente tras la irrupción en él de varios atacantes con cócteles molotov.

El supuesto ataque ocurrió sobre la medianoche del martes. El fuego originado ocasionó el pánico entre las personas que estaban en el local, muchas de las cuales no pudieron abandonar el lugar a tiempo, según testigos.

