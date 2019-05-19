Distintas encuestas a pie de urna publicadas al finalizar hoy la séptima y última fase de las elecciones generales en la India insinúan una victoria del nacionalista hindú BJP, del primer ministro indio Narendra Modi, y sus aliados.
Si bien los resultados no se darán a conocer hasta el 23 de mayo y en ocasiones anteriores este tipo de sondeos han fallado a la hora de adelantar el escenario político para los siguientes cinco años, la mayoría parecen coincidir en una holgada victoria para el BJP, al que le atribuyen entre 287 y 306 de los 543 escaños en juego.
La Red de Medios República ha realizado sendas colaboraciones con dos de las principales agencias encuestadoras del país, una de ellas con CVoter, que otorga 287 asientos a la formación de Modi y sus aliados y 128 a la coalición opositora liderada por el Partido del Congreso, de los Nehru-Gandhi.
Con la mayoría fijada en los 272 parlamentarios, su otra colaboración con la encuestadora Jan Ki Baat sitúa al grupo del BJP muy por encima con 305 escaños, y al Congreso y los suyos con 124.
Por su parte, los sondeos de Times Now-VMR apuntan a que el partido del primer ministro logrará 306 asientos, frente a los 132 de la principal fuerza opositora y afines.
Los comicios se realizaron en siete fases entre el 11 de abril y hoy mismo, una última jornada que registró un 61% de participación para escoger a 59 de los 543 escaños del Parlamento, según datos de la Comisión Electoral.
Bajo la fórmula de régimen parlamentario, en la India una fuerza política requiere sumar en total el apoyo de una mayoría simple, es decir, al menos 272 parlamentarios, para poder formar gobierno. Los resultados de los comicios se darán a conocer el próximo jueves 23 de mayo.
