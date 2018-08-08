Al menos 131 personas ha perdido la vida por el terremoto de magnitud 6,9 que afectó el pasado domingo a la isla indonesia de Lombok, según un nuevo balance de víctimas confirmado este miércoles por la Agencia para la Gestión de Desastres (BNPB) del archipiélago asiático.
Los servicios de emergencia aún siguen buscando a víctimas entre los restos de los edificios que se vinieron abajo por los fuertes temblores . "No sabemos con claridad cuántas personas están vivas bajo los escombros", ha afirmado el portavoz del BNPB, Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, durante una rueda de prensa en Yakarta.
En este sentido, ha advertido de que "es un momento clave para la evacuación inmediata" de los posibles supervivientes. El pasado martes, una mujer fue rescatada con vida del interior de la tienda donde trabajaba en la localidad de Pemenang, en la parte norte de Lombok.
Miles de turistas han abandonado la isla, donde se han registrado más de 200 réplicas desde el pasado domingo. Las autoridades calculan que unos 8.400 turistas, entre los que se encontraban cerca de 200 españoles, y trabajadores han sido evacuados de las tres islas Gili, un popular destino para los extranjeros por sus playas.
La Federación Internacional de Sociedades de la Cruz Roja y la Media Luna (IFRC) ha hecho este miércoles un llamamiento para recabar fondos con los que atender a unos 80.000 afectados del terremoto. "Ayudaremos a las familias y las comunidades a recobrarse del impacto de estos terremotos y a aumentar sus resistencias a futuros seísmo", señaló el secretario general de la Cruz Roja de Indonesia, Ritola Tasmaya, en el comunicado.
Comentarios Tenemos novedades en el área de comentarios: sólo los miembros de la Comunidad de Público pueden debatir o comentar nuestras noticias
