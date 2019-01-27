Público
Indonesia Al menos 68 los muertos por inundaciones y avalanchas en Indonesia

Siete personas continúan desaparecidas tras los incidentes en el país del sudeste asiático. El Gobierno ya ha anunciado un aporte económico extra para emergencias.

Locals look into a damaged bridge after floods hit Manuju in Gowa, South Sulawesi, Indonesia, January 23, 2019 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Picture taken January 23, 2019. Antara Foto/Yusran Uccang/ via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PR

Imágenes de los destrozos causados por las inundaciones en Indonesia. Antara Foto/Yusran Uccang/ via REUTERS 

Las autoridades indonesias elevaron hoy a 68 los fallecidos a raíz de las fuertes precipitaciones y vientos que afectaron el sur de la isla de Célebes y causaron inundaciones y avalanchas, mientras 7 personas continúan desaparecidas.

El nivel del agua, que llegó a alcanzar los dos metros de altura, afectó a 188 poblaciones y provocó la evacuación de 6.757 residentes en la provincia de Célebes del Sur, indica la agencia de mitigación de desastres (BNPB).

Las lluvias, que tuvieron su punto álgido el martes, barrieron parte de las infraestructuras de la región y afectaron a casi 12.000 hectáreas de arrozales y numerosos centros religiosos y educativos.

Los equipos de búsqueda y rescate registraron el mayor número de fallecidos en el municipio de Gowa, donde murieron 45 personas, seguido de Jeneponto, con 14.

El Gobierno provincial de Célebes del Sur anunció el jueves un presupuesto especial de 1.000 millones de rupias (62.200 euros o 70.600 dólares) para las labores de emergencia y recuperación.

Las inundaciones y corrimientos de tierra afectan cada año a Indonesia durante la estación de lluvias, cuyo momento álgido transcurre entre diciembre y febrero.

