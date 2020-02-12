Estás leyendo: Insultos y empujones a Guaidó en su regreso a Caracas

Insultos y empujones a Guaidó en su regreso a Caracas

Con frases como "Guaidó, fascista proimperialista" o "Fuera la derecha, la patria se respeta", los congregados abarrotaron los espacios de la terminal e incluso se enfrentaron con los diputados opositores presentes.

11/02/2020.- El autoproclamado presidente encargado de Venezuela, Juan Guaidó, es agredido en el aeropuerto de Caracas. / EFE - RAYNER PEÑA
El autoproclamado presidente encargado de Venezuela, Juan Guaidó, denuncia agresiones en el aeropuerto de Caracas. / EFE - RAYNER PEÑA

madrid

Actualizado:

agencias

El autoproclamado presidente encargado de Venezuela, Juan Guaidó, ha sido recibido en el aeropuerto de Caracas con insultos y empujones a su regreso al país tras una gira internacional de 23 días. 

Diputados del partido opositor venezolano Voluntad Popular han denunciado agresiones por parte de las fueras de seguridad mientras esperaban la llegada de Guaidó. En las imágenes difundidas se pueden ver momentos de tensión, empujones e insultos cuando Guaidó salía del aeropuerto.

La que ejerce de oficina de prensa de Guaidó ha denunciado "ante la comunidad internacional" del intento por parte de la "dictadura de Nicolás Maduro de sembrar la violencia y zozobra por la llegada del presidente Guaidó".

Con frases como "Guaidó, fascista proimperialista" o "Fuera la derecha, la patria se respeta", los congregados abarrotaron los espacios de la terminal e incluso se enfrentaron con los diputados opositores presentes.

Tras abandonar el aeropuerto, Guaidó recriminó las agresiones que sufrió por parte de "grupos irregulares" y "con la mirada cómplice de organismos del Estado", según dijo.

