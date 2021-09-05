LONDRES
Uno de los más estrechos colaboradores del príncipe Carlos ha renunciado a la dirección de la fundación del heredero al trono después de que se difundiese que propició que un millonario saudí recibiese una de las más altas distinciones del Reino Unido.
El dominical The Sunday Times informó de que Michael Fawcett, director ejecutivo de la Fundación del Príncipe que promueve el medio ambiente y la cultura- y exayudante de cámara de Carlos, dimitió tras conocerse que había mediado para que el magnate Mahfuz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfuz fuese distinguido como comendador honorario de la Orden del Imperio Británico.
El millonario saudí había donado más de 1,5 millones de libras (1,75 millones de euros) a ONG vinculadas con la Casa Real británica antes de recibir su condecoración.
El dominical añadió que Mahfuz pagó "decenas de miles de libras" a personas del entorno del príncipe de Gales por ayudarle a conseguir la medalla. El príncipe Carlos le impuso la condecoración en una ceremonia privada en el palacio de Buckingham en noviembre de 2016.
Para subrayar la cercanía de Fawcett con el heredero al trono, el Sunday Times recuerda que entre sus misiones como antiguo ayudante de cámara estaba la de apretar el tubo de pasta de dientes para que el príncipe se lavase los dientes.
En 2003 tuvo ya que renunciar a aquel puesto después de que un informe revelase prácticas de mala gestión en Clarence House, residencia oficial del príncipe de Gales. Sin embargo, permaneció cercano a Carlos quien llegó a decir que no podría sobrevivir sin él y en 2018 asumió la dirección de la Fundación del Príncipe.
Fue Fawcett quien, según el dominical, coordinó el proceso para condecorar a Mahfuz y quien propuso elevarlo de oficial a comendador de la Orden del Imperio Británico, aunque de forma honoraria ya que éste no tiene nacionalidad británica ni de algún país de la Commonwealth.
Precisamente, Mahfuz buscaba la residencia o la ciudadanía británica a través de sus inversiones, y recibió el consejo de alcanzar el mayor número posible de honores y reconocimientos para ese fin.
