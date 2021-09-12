SAN JOSÉ
El dirigente de exiliados nicaragüenses Joao Maldonado fue tiroteado este sábado desde una moto cuando viajaba en su vehículo en Costa Rica, informó la Unidad de Exiliados Nicaragüenses (UEN).
"El día de hoy el ingeniero Joao Maldonado, miembro de nuestra organización, fue sujeto de un atentado contra su vida e integridad física, recibiendo cuatro impactos de bala mientras trabajaba", indica un comunicado de la UEN.
La organización agregó que "expresa con firmeza que no cederemos al temor y a la inacción frente a los actores intelectuales y materiales de este delito contra la UEN y el exilio radicado en Costa Rica".
El hecho ocurrió en la localidad de Escazú, en el sector oeste de San José, cuando dos hombres dispararon desde una moto e hirieron a Maldonado, quien se encuentra hospitalizado. El Organismo de Investigación Judicial tiene a su cargo el caso para determinar el móvil e identificar a los sospechosos.
Este ataque ocurrió en la víspera de una marcha que la UEN llevará a cabo el domingo en San José para protestar contra el Gobierno nicaragüense del mandatario Daniel Ortega."Continuaremos trabajando por la justicia y la democratización de Nicaragua" y "reafirmamos nuestra presencia el día de mañana en la marcha", concluyó la UEN.
Desde abril de 2018 Nicaragua vive una crisis sociopolítica surgida de las protestas contra el Gobierno de Ortega. Desde entonces, miles de nicaragüenses se han exiliado en Costa Rica donde es frecuente que lleven a cabo manifestaciones para exigir la salida de Ortega y una elecciones transparentes.
