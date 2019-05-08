Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Interpol busca a un exgobernador mexicano implicado en el caso de torturas a la periodista Lydia Cacho

La implicación del exgobernador de Puebla quedó probada tras la filtración de unas llamadas, en donde quedaba patente que la retención y tortura de la periodista ocurrió bajo su consentimiento.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
La periodista mexicana Lydia Cacho, con un ejemplar de su libro 'Ellos hablan'. N.C.

La periodista mexicana Lydia Cacho, con un ejemplar de su libro 'Ellos hablan'. N.C.

La Interpol busca al exgobernador de Puebla (México) Mario Marín después de darse a la fuga cuando el 12 de abril una jueza ordenara su arresto. Marín está acusado por el secuestro y torturas que sufrió la periodista mexicana Lydia Cacho en 2005 junto al empresario Kamel Nacif, según informa El País.

Cacho publicó una investigación que destapaba una red de trata y explotación infantil en el Estado de Quintana Roo. Meses más tarde, fue detenida ilegalmente por agentes del Estado de Puebla, que la amenazaron de muerte, torturaron psicológicamente y la acosaron sexualmente. Algo por lo que en enero de este año el Gobierno se disculpó públicamente y se comprometió a juzgar al exgobernador y al empresario.

La implicación de Marín y el empresario quedó probada tras la filtración de unas llamadas, en donde quedaba patente que la retención y tortura de la periodista ocurrió bajo el consentimiento del exgobernador. También se busca al exjefe de la Policía Judicial de Puebla, Adolfo Karam, p or su implicación en el caso.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas