Investigan por corrupción al canciller de Austria, Sebastian Kurz, uno de los invitados a la Convención del PP

La Justicia de Austria ha llevado a cabo este miércoles registros en la sede del Partido Popular Austríaco (OVP) del canciller, Sebastian Kurz, y en varios despachos de la Cancillería, en el marco de una investigación por presuntos delitos de corrupción.
El canciller Kurz fue otro de los invitados estrella de la reciente convención nacional del PP (aunque no presencialmente, interviniendo de manera telemática el 3 de octubre), y ahora está investigado por corrupción. Algo similar ocurrió con el expresidente francés Nicolás Sarkozy, que participó el 29 de septiembre en la convención de Pablo Casado, y al día siguiente se conoció su condena por corrupción al ser culpable de financiación ilegal de su campaña electoral a la Presidencia en 2012.
En concreto, Kurz está acusado de incitar al pago de sobornos, mientras que varias personas de su círculo más cercano están acusados del pago de los mismos, entre los que destacan, entre otros, sus estrategas de medios de comunicación Johannes Frischmann y Gerald Fleischmann, ha
informado la prensa austríaca. En las redadas, los investigadores se han incautado de teléfonos móviles y dispositivos electrónicos.
Este caso aparentemente no está relacionado con la investigación del Ibiza affair o Ibizagate, un escándalo de corrupción detectado en el seno de la coalición gubernamental de los conservadores del canciller, que actualmente se encuentra en la Cumbre de la UE en Eslovenia. Esta investigación está relacionada con unas encuestas que supuestamente encargó el Ministerio de Finanzas de Austria en las que Kurz y el Partido Popular Austríaco salían favorecidos y que aparecieron en un grupo de medios del país, según ha informado Die Presse.
Los investigadores creen que la cartera de Finanzas desvió dinero para los sondeos que, a juicio del fiscal, estaban "exclusivamente motivados para el avance político del partido". Su publicación en el grupo mediático estuvo acompaña de una cooperación publicitaria de más de 1,1 millones de euros. El grupo mediático rechaza las acusaciones.
