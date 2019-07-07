El viceministro de Exteriores de Irán, Abas Araqchí, negó que el superpetrolero persa detenido por el Reino Unido en Gibraltar, tuviera como destino Siria.
"Al contrario de la pretensión del gobierno británico, el destino de este petrolero no era Siria. El puerto que ellos nombran como el destino de esta embarcación no tiene la capacidad de recibir semejante superpetrolero", indicó Araqchí en la televisión estatal.
Araqchí no reveló el destino al que se dirigía el barco y se limitó a decir que "era otro lugar". El superpetrolero iraní "tiene una capacidad de dos millones de barriles de petróleo y, debido a su alta capacidad, no podía pasar por el Canal de Suez, por lo que se dirigía a su destino a través de aguas internacionales del estrecho de Gibraltar", agregó.
El Ministerio de Exteriores de Irán mantiene continuos contactos con el gobierno del Reino Unido sobre este tema, precisó Araqchí. "Asimismo invitamos al embajador de España en Teherán, al Ministerio de Exteriores y estamos llevando a cabo consultas con el gobierno de España respecto al tema", dijo el alto funcionario iraní sin dar más detalles.
Tensión con Europa
"Ninguna ley le permite al gobierno del Reino Unido detener a ese petrolero, desde nuestro punto de vista se ha llevado a cabo una piratería y nosotros pedimos la inmediata liberación de este petrolero", subrayó.
El superpetrolero fue interceptado por un destacamento de la Marina británica, acusado de transportar petróleo a Siria, un país que vive un conflicto armado desde hace ocho años y que está sujeto a sanciones impuestas por la Unión Europea (UE).
Las autoridades de Gibraltar señalaron en un comunicado emitido por el ministro principal del Peñón, Fabián Picardo, que el buque -llamado "Grace 1"- y la carga fueron intervenidos después de que se recibiera información que generó "motivos razonables" para creer que se estaban "infringiendo" las sanciones europeas.
El Consejo de la UE prorrogó durante otro año, hasta el 1 de junio de 2020, las sanciones en vigor contra el régimen de Siria y sus defensores, al considerar que "la represión contra la población civil no ha remitido".
