Los Guardianes de la Revolución de Irán han anunciado hoy el derribo de un avión no tripulado de Estados Unidos, dedicado a operaciones de espionaje, cerca del estrecho de Ormuz, donde se registraron varios incidentes en el último mes.
El dron entró en el espacio aéreo iraní en las primeras horas de este jueves, sobrevolando la región de Koohe Mobarak, en la provincia meridional de Hormozgan, según han informado los Guardianes en un comunicado.
La Fuerza Aeroespacial de este cuerpo militar de élite fue la encargada de disparar contra el aparato, descrito en la nota como un avión espía estadounidense del tipo "Global Hawk".
La Guardia Revolucionaria, designada como grupo terrorista por Washington el pasado abril, denunció que el dron estadounidense "violó el espacio aéreo territorial iraní".
Esto ocurrió cerca del estratégico estrecho de Ormuz, por donde cruza una quinta parte del petróleo mundial, y a solo unos 80 kilómetros de los Emiratos Árabes Unidos y Omán.
Tensión entre Irán y Estados Unidos
Este derribo coincide con un repunte de la tensión entre Irán y EEUU en Oriente Medio, donde Washington ha decidido enviar más tropas y reforzar su despliegue militar de buques y misiles en el golfo Pérsico.
La crisis ha escalado asimismo tras un par de ataques a buques cisterna y petroleros en el estrecho de Ormuz, el último de ellos hace una semana, de los que Washington responsabiliza a Teherán.
Las autoridades iraníes han negado su implicación en estos hechos y han asegurado que si quisieran bloquear el estrecho e impedir el tránsito de petróleo, como ya han amenazado, lo harían abiertamente.
Estas amenazas de Irán están motivadas por las sanciones que impuso EEUU a su sector petrolero el año pasado tras retirarse unilateralmente del acuerdo nuclear de 2015, y que fueron reforzadas en mayo con el fin de las exenciones a la compra de crudo iraní.
