Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Irlanda apoya el acuerdo del brexit tras confirmarse que no habrá una frontera dura con el Norte

"Es bueno para Irlanda e Irlanda del Norte. No habrá una frontera dura", afirma el primer ministro irlandés, Leo Varadkar.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Un hombre se manifiesta contra una frontera dura entre Irlanda e Irlanda del Norte. (REUTERS)

Un hombre se manifiesta contra una frontera dura entre Irlanda e Irlanda del Norte. (REUTERS)

El primer ministro irlandés, Leo Varadkar, destacó este jeueves que el acuerdo del brexit alcanzado entre el Gobierno británico y la Unión Europea (UE) permite al Reino Unido salir del bloque de una "manera ordenada" y dijo que es "bueno" para Irlanda.

En su cuenta de Twitter, Varadkar también celebró que el nuevo pacto aporte una "solución única" para salvaguardar la "singular historia y geografía" de la provincia británica de Irlanda del Norte.

"Es bueno para Irlanda e Irlanda del Norte. No habrá una frontera dura", escribió el jefe del Ejecutivo de Dublín.

((Habrá ampliación))

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas