Irlanda sufre un ciberataque "significativo" de robo de datos en Sanidad que termina con la cancelación masiva de citas

La autoridad Sanitaria en Irlanda (HSE) informó este viernes de que ha cerrado su sistema informático a raíz de un "ataque significativo de secuestro de datos".
En una nota difundida en Twitter, la HSE señaló que ha tomado la decisión de cerrar el sistema como medida de "precaución", si bien aclaró que esto no afecta las vacunaciones contra la covid-19 previstas para la jornada de este viernes.
"Hemos tomado la precaución de cerrar todos nuestros sistemas informáticos a fin de protegerlos de este ataque y permitir una plena evaluación de la situación", agregó la Sanidad.
"Nos disculpamos por la molestia causada a los pacientes y a la gente y facilitaremos más información cuando esté disponible. las vacunaciones no quedan afectadas y prosiguen como estaba planeado", indicó la Sanidad irlandesa.
El hospital de maternidad Rotunda, de Dublín, se vio obligado a cancelar las citas médicas de hoy por este incidente. "Debido a un grave problema informático, todas las citas quedan canceladas para hoy", señaló ese hospital en su cuenta de Twitter.
