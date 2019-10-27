Público
ISIS El líder del Estado Islámico, Al Baghdadi, podría haber muerto durante una operación de EEUU en Siria

Otras informaciones del medio norteamericano apuntan a que Al Baghdadi podría haberse suicidado con un cinturón de explosivos durante la acción de las fuerzas estadounidense.

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi en una imagen de archivo. REUTERS

El líder del Estado Islámico, Abu Bakr al Baghdadi, podría haber muerto tras una operación de unidades militares de EEUU en el noroeste de Siria, según informan varios medios estadounidenses.

La cadena CNN cita fuentes militares para confirmar que el líder del ISIS era el objetivo de una acción de fuerzas especiales y que la confirmación de la muerte está pendiente de un análisis de ADN y pruebas biométricas.

Este medio, como también publica The New York Times señala que Al Baghdadi podría haberse suicidado con un cinturón de explosivos durante la acción de los comandos estadounidense. Por tanto, falta por confirmar si ha muerto a manos de los militares americanos o bien se trata de una inmolación. 

Newsweek cita fuentes del Pentágono para afirmar que existe una "gran confianza" en que el líder del EI haya muerto en la operación militar, en la que no hubo bajas estadounidenses, pero sí al menos dos mujeres que estaban con Al Baghdadi.

En la cuenta en twitter del presidente de EEUU Donald Trump hay un mensaje que afirma "Algo muy grande acaba de ocurrir". La Casa Blanca ha anunciado una declaración del presidente este domingo a las 9.00 horas de Washington, las 13.00 GMT.

