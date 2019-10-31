Público
Estado Islámico Daesh admite la muerte de Al Baghdadi y anuncia a su nuevo líder, Abú Ibrahim al Hashimi al Qurashi 

El grupo terrorista ha difundido una grabación de ocho minutos en la que se anunciaba al sucesor, al que presentan como descendiente de Mahoma.  

Militantes del Daesh en una imagen de archivo.- REUTERS

Daesh ha anunciado este jueves a su nuevo líder, Abú Ibrahim al Hashimi al Qurashi, al tiempo que ha confirmado la muerte del anterior, Abú Bakr al Baghdadi, en un mensaje difundido por la agencia de noticias Amaq, uno de sus canales de propaganda.

El mensaje, una grabación de voz de unos ocho minutos de duración, ha servido para anunciar la designación de Al Qurashi y la del nuevo portavoz de Estado Islámico, Abú Hamza al Qurashi.

La organización terrorista ha asegurado que ambos son descendientes del profeta Mahoma, una condición que también se le atribuía a Al Baghdadi y que le permitió declararse califa en 2014.

