Las fuerzas iraquíes anunciaron este viernes haber abatido a doce yihadistas del grupo Estado Islámico (EI) en la ciudad de Al Hauiya, que fue uno de los principales feudos de la organización terrorista en la nororiental provincia de Kirkuk durante su ocupación en Irak. Entre los "doce terroristas" abatidos, cuatro de ellos eran "dirigentes" del EI, apuntó en un comunicado el portavoz de la Comandancia de Operaciones Conjuntas iraquíes, Yehia Rasul, sin dar más detalles sobre sus identidades.
Además, en la población de Al Ratba, en la provincia de Al Anbar y última zona en ser arrebatada al EI en Irak durante la ofensiva en diciembre de 2017, otros doce combatientes del EI fueron "arrestados", aseveró el responsable. Estas operaciones vienen en un momento en el que en Siria, el país vecino, fue anunciada el pasado 23 de marzo la derrota territorial del EI.
A pesar de que Haidar al Abadi, el anterior primer ministro iraquí, anunciase en diciembre de 2017 la victoria contra los extremistas en Irak, el EI todavía tiene presencia en el país, donde irrumpió en 2014 y conquistó amplias zonas, incluida la segunda ciudad de Irak, Mosul (noreste).
En esa urbe, su líder, Abu Bakr al Bagdadi, todavía en paradero desconocido, proclamó el llamado "califato", que se extendía por Siria e Irak. Las fuerzas iraquíes prosiguen en varios puntos del país su lucha contra los terroristas, que reivindican prácticamente a diario ataques contra las fuerzas de seguridad y civiles.
