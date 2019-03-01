El vídeo de un grupo de adolescentes belgas disfrazados de musulmanes en el patio del colegio para celebrar que solo quedan 100 días para el fin de curso, algunos de ellos portando falsos cinturones explosivos, ha sembrado polémica en Bélgica, donde ha recibido críticas por mezclar islam y terrorismo.
La grabación muestra a una veintena de alumnos rezando arrodillados en el patio del colegio, algunos de ellos con falsos cinturones explosivos como parte de su disfraz, mientras se escuchan gritos como "Alá es grande".
El director del colegio ha declarado que "no había intención de provocar ni hacer daño a nadie"
El vídeo, que ha generado controversia en las redes sociales y que recogen este viernes medios como la radiotelevisión pública "RTBF" o la emisora de radio "RTL", está protagonizado por alumnos de "rhétos", como se conoce en Bélgica a los estudiantes el último curso de secundaria, de una escuela católica de la localidad flamenca de Melle, en el norte del país.
Los jóvenes celebran la tradicional fiesta para inaugurar la recta final del año académico con disfraces temáticos, en su caso con Arabia Saudí como motivo, con túnicas blancas estilo "thawb" y pañuelos en la cabeza. En declaraciones al diario flamenco Het Laatste Nieuws, el director del colegio señaló que "no había intención de provocar ni hacer daño a nadie".
"Hay que mirarlo desde la atmósfera de celebración de los 100 días", agregó el docente ante las acusaciones de tolerar la islamofobia o de fomentar estereotipos peligrosos que han vertido muchos internautas belgas.
