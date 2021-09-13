Israel inicia una ofensiva contra Gaza como respuesta a un cohete disparado 

madridActualizado:
Las Fuerzas de Defensa de Israel (FDI) han atacado la madrugada de este lunes una serie de objetivos del Movimiento de Resistencia Islámica (Hamás) en Franja de Gaza en respuesta a un cohete disparado este domingo.
Por cuarto día consecutivo las sirenas de cohetes han saltado por cuarto día consecutivo en Israel ante los ataques lanzados desde Gaza en las localidades fronterizas de Kissufim y Ein Hashlosha, aunque el sistema antimisiles israelí (Cúpula de Hierro) los ha frenado, según recoge el diario local 'The Jerusalem Post'.
En respuesta a esta ofensiva, el Ejército de Israel ha atacado cuatro puestos avanzados de Hamás utilizados para el entrenamiento militar, así como un almacenamiento y fabricación de armas y un túnel, terrorista subterráneo, ha informado FDI en sus redes sociales.
Explosiones en el sur y el norte de la Franja
Por su parte, medios palestinos han avanzado que se han escuchado explosiones en zonas del norte y del sur de la Franja, y que se han lanzado ráfagas con ametralladoras contra aviones de las Fuerzas Armadas israelíes en la ciudad de Rafah.
Poco antes del lanzamiento del cohete el domingo, el jefe de Estado Mayor de las FDI, Aviv Kohavi, ha advertido de que el Ejército "protegerá la frontera de Gaza y no aceptarán ninguna violación de la soberanía (de Israel) de ningún tipo".
"Estamos atacando enérgicamente por cada violación y continuaremos para hacerlo, y si aumentan, Hamas y la Franja de Gaza pagarán un alto precio", ha resaltado.
Este domingo se celebraba el aniversario de la retirada, de forma unilateral, de las tropas israelíes del territorio de Gaza en el año 2005.
