Los proyectiles fueron interceptados por el sistema antimisiles Cúpula de Hierro.

Rayos de luz producidos cuando el sistema antimisiles Cúpula de Hierro de Israel intercepta cohetes lanzados desde la Franja de Gaza hacia Israel.
Rayos de luz producidos cuando el sistema antimisiles Cúpula de Hierro de Israel intercepta cohetes lanzados desde la Franja de Gaza hacia Israel. Amir Cohen / Reuters

Las milicias islamistas de Hamás y la Yihad Islámica lanzaron 1.600 cohetes desde la Franja de Gaza hacia a Israel desde el inicio de la escalada, de los que el 90% fueron interceptados por el sistema antimisiles Cúpula de Hierro, según el Ejército israelí. 

Del total de proyectiles lanzados desde el lunes a las 3.00 GMT, incluidos los de esta noche, 400 fueron fallidos y cayeron en la misma franja. Las sirenas siguen sonando esta mañana del jueves alrededor en las comunidades colindantes al enclave gazatí. 

El Movimiento de Resistencia Islámica (Hamás) y Yihad Islámica han asegurado que los ataques con proyectiles contra territorio de Israel continuarán "hasta que el enemigo ponga fin a su agresión", en medio de un nuevo recrudecimiento del conflicto desde el lunes que ha dejado 48 palestinos y seis israelíes muertos.

La Sala Conjunta que integran los brazos armados de ambas facciones, consideradas como grupos terroristas por Israel, ha señalado que la bautizada como operación 'Espada de Jerusalén' continúa" para proteger al pueblo y los lugares sagrados", en lo que ha descrito como "una batalla sagrada", según ha informado la agencia palestina de noticias Maan.

