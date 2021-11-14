AnkaraActualizado:
Una pareja de turistas de Israel y un ciudadano turco han sido detenidos y acusados de espionaje por haber sacado fotos en Estambul a la residencia del presidente turco, el islamista conservador Recep Tayyip Erdogan, informa hoy la prensa local.
La versión electrónica del diario Sabah indica que los tres son acusados de espionaje "político y militar" por tomar fotos de las instalaciones presidenciales desde la torre de Camlica, una popular atracción turística en la ciudad.
Según la agencia de noticias oficial turca Anadolu, la pareja fue detenida junto al ciudadano turco en el restaurante de la torre después de que los empleados del lugar avisaran a la policía.
Tras ser interrogados por la policía, los dos israelíes y el turco fueron trasladados a la oficina de la fiscalía de Estambul, donde se presentaron los cargos en su contra.
El Ministerio de Exteriores de Israel niega que los detenidos sean espías, mientras que la prensa israelí asegura que la pareja -de mediana edad- fue detenida durante una excursión turística en un barco.
Tanto el Gobierno israelí, incluyendo su embajada y consulado en Turquía, así como un abogado contratado por la familia de los detenidos, están en contacto con las autoridades turcas para aclarar el caso.
La prensa israelí precisa que los dos detenidos son empleados de una empresa de autobuses en Israel, que viajaron a Estambul de vacaciones.
Las relaciones entre Israel y Turquía son tensas desde hace años, sobre todo por el conflicto palestino, aunque los intercambios comerciales y la cooperación militar entre los dos países sigue adelante.
