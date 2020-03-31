roma
Italia ha sumado este martes más de 800 muertos y otros 2.100 contagiados por el nuevo coronavirus, si bien las autoridades coinciden en señalar que la curva de casos se está ralentizando y parece haberse estancado, si bien son ya más de 105.000 los contagios contabilizados.
Según ha informado el jefe de Protección Civil, en las últimas 24 horas ha habido 812 muertos, lo que eleva el total a 12.428 fallecidos, mientras que se han sumado otros 2.107 casos, hasta un total de 105.792. Además, otros 1.109 pacientes han superado la enfermedad en el último día, por lo que el total asciende ya a 15.729.
Por su parte, el presidente del Instituto Superior de Salud (ISS), Silvio Brusaferro, ha sostenido previamente que las medidas adoptadas por el Gobierno "están funcionando" y "la curva de los nuevos diagnósticos positivos a los test nos muestra que estamos llegando a una meseta". "Ahora, lo que debe empezar es el descenso", ha añadido, incidiendo en que no se deben adoptar medidas que hagan subir de nuevo la curva.
En rueda de prensa, ha defendido la importancia de que en las zonas donde existe una "circulación baja" del virus se mantenga como está y eso es a lo que se aspira con las normas adoptadas hasta ahora. Asimismo, ha confirmado que en Lombardía "los datos ponen de manifiesto un descenso" en los nuevos contagios.
