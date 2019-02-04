Público
Luigi di Maio, defendió el viernes su negativa al considerar que Guaidó “no había sido elegido por el pueblo”.

El autoproclamado presidente interino de Venezuela, Juan Guaidó, durante su discurso ante los manifestantes opositores.- REUTERS

Italia ha bloqueado el lunes una declaración de la Unión Europea que afirmaba que los estados miembros del bloque reconocerían al líder de la Asamblea Nacional venezolana, Juan Guaidó, como presidente interino del país sudamericano, dijeron fuentes diplomáticas.

Esta situación ocurre tras varios días de tensas negociaciones entre los 28 miembros de la UE sobre cómo abordar la situación en Venezuela. Ocho países del bloque reconocieron el lunes a Guaidó, pero la oposición italiana impidió una postura común.

El vicepresidente del Gobierno italiano y líder del M5S, Luigi di Maio, defendió el viernes su negativa al considerar que Guaidó “no había sido elegido por el pueblo”. “El cambio lo deciden los ciudadanos venezolanos”, agregó en unas declaraciones recogidas por Efe en las que recordó que tampoco aceptan a Maduro.

