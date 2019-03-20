Público
Italia Un hombre secuestra y prende fuego a un autobús escolar en Italia sin causar heridos

Hizo bajar a parte de los alumnos del autobús en medio de la carretera y comenzó a esparcir gasolina en el vehículo.

20/03/2019.- Miembros de los servicios de emergencia italianos desplegados después de que un hombre secuestrara y prendiera fuego a un autobús escolar. / EFE - DANIELE BENNATI

Un hombre ha prendido fuego este miércoles a un autobús escolar tras haber hecho descender a parte los 51 estudiantes que viajaban en él, cuando circulaba por la localidad de San Donato Milanese, en el norte de Italia.

Según una primera reconstrucción de los hechos citada por algunos medios, el hombre secuestró el autobús con los estudiantes de un colegio de Crema (norte de Italia) y tres acompañantes adultos, y confesó su intención de llevarlos hasta el aeropuerto de Milán-Linate. Fue entonces cuando alguien del interior del autobús avisó a los carabineros, que rápidamente iniciaron la persecución del vehículo.

Hizo bajar a parte de los alumnos del autobús en medio de la carretera y comenzó a esparcir gasolina

En algún momento del trayecto, el hombre (que se nacionalizó italiano en 2004) hizo bajar a parte de los alumnos del autobús en medio de la carretera y comenzó a esparcir gasolina en el vehículo, para después prender fuego con la intención de "vengar a los muertos en el mar" y de suicidarse, según las mismas informaciones. Los carabineros explicaron al canal de televisión Sky que en el momento en el que el hombre prendió fuego al autobús la mayor parte de los estudiantes ya habían bajado.

Una vez consiguieron neutralizar al conductor, rompieron las ventanas y la puerta trasera del autobús para permitir salir a las personas que aún quedaban en el interior, explicó a los medios el fiscal de Milán Francesco Greco.

Por su parte, el director general de la agencia que gestiona las emergencias en la región de Lombardía aseguró que todos los estudiantes y los acompañantes ha resultado ilesos, excepto una persona que fue hospitalizada con heridas leves.

El conductor, que también resultó ileso, tenía antecedentes por conducir en estado de embriaguez y está siendo investigado por secuestro de personas con el agravante de menores, según las informaciones locales.

