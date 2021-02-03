Estás leyendo: Mario Draghi acepta el encargo de formar Gobierno en Italia

El expresidente del Banco Central Europeo de 73 años fue elegido por el jefe del Estado, Sergio Mattarella, para formar un Gobierno "institucional" con el objetivo de afrontar la crisis sanitaria y económica que afronta el país.

El presidente de la República de Italia, Sergio Mattarella (i) y el expresidente del Banco Central Europeo (BCE) Mario Draghi (d) en el Palacio del Quirinal
El presidente de la República de Italia, Sergio Mattarella (i) y el expresidente del Banco Central Europeo (BCE) Mario Draghi (d) en el Palacio del Quirinal. EFE

Roma

El expresidente del Banco Central Europeo Mario Draghi aceptó hoy el encargo de formar un Gobierno de emergencia en Italia, después de que fracasaran las negociaciones políticas para reeditar el Ejecutivo de Giuseppe Conte.

"Es un momento difícil, el presidente ha recordado la dramática crisis sanitaria y sus graves efectos en la vida de las personas, en la economía y la sociedad. La emergencia requiere soluciones a la altura. Respondo positivamente al llamamiento del presidente", dijo Draghi tras reunirse con el jefe del Estado, Sergio Mattarella.

Este le ha asignado esta misión para afrontar de forma inmediata la crisis económica y sanitaria derivada de la pandemia y como alternativa a un adelanto electoral.

Draghi deberá constatar si cuenta con una mayoría en el Parlamento, una tarea que no será fácil pues la fuerza mayoritaria, el Movimiento Cinco Estrellas (M5S), que ha perdido el Gobierno, ya ha adelantado que no le apoyará, así como la ultraderecha.

Por el momento se han declarado favorables a apoyar a Draghi el Partido Demócrata (PD, centroizquierda), Italia Viva (IV, centro), la Forza Italia (FI) del conservador Silvio Berlusconi y formaciones menores del Grupo Mixto como "Más Europa" o los centristas.

Pero Draghi contará con el "no" del Cinco Estrellas y de la ultraderechista Hermanos de Italia, de Giorgia Meloni, que exige elecciones animada por los buenos sondeos electorales.

Italia se encomienda a su cuarto gobierno técnico

La agitada historia política italiana suma ya cuatro Gobiernos técnicos surgidos como solución en horas de grave crisis y confrontación.

El anterior primer ministro, Giuseppe Conte, dimitió después de que la Italia Viva de Matteo Renzi abandonara su coalición, formada también por el Movimiento Cinco Estrellas (M5S) y la izquierda del Partido Demócrata (PD) y Libres e Iguales (LeU).

