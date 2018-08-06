Al menos dos personas murieron y más de 60 resultaron heridas en la explosión de un camión cisterna con material inflamable en la circunvalación de la ciudad de Bolonia (centro del país), informaron fuentes de Emergencias.
El camión explotó cuando pasaba cerca de un concesionario y desencadenó una serie de explosiones entre otros coches de un aparcamiento cercano y provocó el derrumbe parcial de un paso elevado de la carretera, dejando una enorme columna de fuego y humo.
Fuentes del Servicio Sanitario Regional de Emilia Romagna (AUSL) avanzaron que no se descartan víctimas mortales y precisaron que por el momento se ha atendido a un total de 67 personas con quemaduras de primer, segundo y tercer grado.
Han sido hospitalizadas en distintos centros de la zona, 55 de ellos en el Servicio de Urgencias Maggiore de Bolonia, y de estos 18 han sido enviados a hospitales cercanos.
El incidente se ha producido alrededor de las 14.00 horas, cuando un camión cargado de material inflamable ha chocado con otro que transportaba coches.
Los bomberos muestran en sus redes sociales la gran virulencia de la explosión, que ha provocado un enorme socavón en la calzada y el derrumbe de un paso elevado de la autovía.
Los medios aseguran que el conductor del vehículo permanece desaparecido.
