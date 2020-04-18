Estás leyendo: Italia registra 482 muertos por coronavirus, la cifra más baja de esta semana

Italia registra 482 muertos por coronavirus, la cifra más baja de esta semana

El dato más bajo desde el pasado domingo, cuando fueron 431 fallecidos.

Migrantes en Italia, frenados por la Policía durante la emergencia del coronavirus. REUTERS
Migrantes en Italia, frenados por la Policía durante la emergencia del coronavirus. REUTERS

roma

efe

Los fallecidos en Italia con coronavirus son ya al menos 23.227, tras registrarse 482 nuevas muertes en las últimas 24 horas, la cifra más baja desde el pasado domingo, cuando fueron 431, según los datos difundidos hoy por la Protección Civil.

Los casos totales de contagios desde que se detectó el brote en este país el 21 de febrero se sitúan en los 175.925, lo que supone un aumento de 3.491 infecciones en las últimas veinticuatro horas, en línea con los últimos días.

El número de personas actualmente positivas al test de coronavirus es de 107.771, un aumento de 809, lo que constata la tendencia a la baja en la expansión del agente infeccioso pero también un repunte frente a los 305 nuevos casos de ayer viernes.

