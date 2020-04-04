Estás leyendo: Italia registra ya 15.362 fallecidos por coronavirus, 681 más en 24 horas

Italia registra ya 15.362 fallecidos por coronavirus, 681 más en 24 horas

Hay 124.632 personas contagiadas, lo que supone un incremento de 4.805 en un día.

Imagen de un mercado de Venecia, Italia. EFE
roma

Actualizado:

efe

Italia contabiliza ya 15.362 fallecidos con coronavirus desde que se detectó el brote a finales de febrero, 681 más desde el viernes, según el último balance oficial de Protección Civil.

El número de contagios totales, contando enfermos, fallecidos y curados, es de 124.632 personas, lo que supone un incremento de 4.805 de nuevos contagiados en 24 horas.

Las personas actualmente positivas ascienden a 88.274, con lo que el número de positivos ha subido en 2.886 personas en un día, y hay 20.996 curados, 1.238 más en 24 horas.

