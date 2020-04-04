romaActualizado:
Italia contabiliza ya 15.362 fallecidos con coronavirus desde que se detectó el brote a finales de febrero, 681 más desde el viernes, según el último balance oficial de Protección Civil.
El número de contagios totales, contando enfermos, fallecidos y curados, es de 124.632 personas, lo que supone un incremento de 4.805 de nuevos contagiados en 24 horas.
Las personas actualmente positivas ascienden a 88.274, con lo que el número de positivos ha subido en 2.886 personas en un día, y hay 20.996 curados, 1.238 más en 24 horas.
