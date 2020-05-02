Estás leyendo: Italia suma 192 fallecidos en 24 horas, la cifra más baja desde el 14 de marzo

Italia suma 192 fallecidos en 24 horas, la cifra más baja desde el 14 de marzo

El número de contagios totales desde que se detectó el primer caso autóctono el 21 de febrero asciende a 209.328.

Un hombre pasea a sus perros en Roma. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
roma

Actualizado:

efe

Los muertos en Italia con coronavirus en el último día son 192, la más baja desde el 14 de marzo, y no se ha producido un repunte de fallecimientos, como se temía tras informaciones difundidas durante este sábado.

De acuerdo al boletín publicado en la página web de Protección Civul, Italia ya tiene 28.710 muertos con coronavirus, tras registrarse 474 fallecidos desde el viernes.

El número de contagios totales desde que se detectó el primer caso autóctono el 21 de febrero asciende a 209.328, con 1.900 nuevos casos desde el viernes, una cifra en la línea de los últimos días,según los datos de hoy de Protección Civil.

Las personas actualmente positivas son 100.704, lo que supone una reducción de 239 en las últimas 24 horas, y un total de 79.914 personas ya se han curado, mientras continúan descendiendo los hospitalizados y los ingresados en cuidados intensivos.

