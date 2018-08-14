Público
Público

Italia Decenas de muertos por el derrumbe de un puente de una autopista en Italia

Varios vehículos quedaron debajo de los escombros de este puente de unos 100 metros de altura. Los equipos de emergencia que se han desplazado al lugar están empleando perros de búsqueda.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Imagen del puente Morani de Génova (Italia) tras el colapso. @poliziadistato

Imagen del puente Morani de Génova (Italia) tras el colapso. @poliziadistato

"Decenas de muertos", según la agencia ADN Kronos, es el resultado del derrumbe de un puente de autopista cerca de la ciudad de Génova, en el norte de Italia. La televisión pública RAI informaba que hay personas entre los escombros, dado que varios vehículos se precipitaron al vacío durante el derrumbe. El propio ministro de Transportes italiano teme una "terrible tragedia".

Según las fuerzas de rescate, habría una docena de automóviles entre los restos del viaducto, por lo que los equipos de emergencia que se han desplazado al lugar están empleando perros de búsqueda. 

El propio jefe del servicio de ambulancias local dijo que había "docenas de muertos", informó la agencia de noticias italiana ADN kronos.

Un testigo dijo a la televisión de Sky Italia que vio "ocho o nueve" vehículos en el puente cuando éste se derrumbó, en lo que dijo era una "escena apocalíptica".

La televisión italiana mostró imágenes del puente Moranti, totalmente colapsado, que se construyó en la década de 1960 en la autopista de peaje A10. El trabajo de reestructuración en el puente se llevó a cabo en 2016. El viaducto mide 1.182 metros de longitud y tiene una altura de cerca de 100 metros.

Una larga porción del viaducto se ha derrumbado, y ambas calzadas han caído al suelo. La Policía informó del derrumbe y explicó que se produjo después de "una violenta tromba de agua". Las primeras hipótesis apuntan a un fallo estructural que provocó el colapso de una parte del viaducto.

Debajo del viaducto hay comercios y almacenes industriales, así como algunos edificios residenciales. También pasa por allí el ferrocarril que conecta Génova con Milán

El ministro de Transporte italiano, Danilo Toninelli, ha expresado que el derrumbe de este puente "se avecina como una terrible tragedia".

Etiquetas