"Decenas de muertos", según la agencia ADN Kronos, es el resultado del derrumbe de un puente de autopista cerca de la ciudad de Génova, en el norte de Italia. La televisión pública RAI informaba que hay personas entre los escombros, dado que varios vehículos se precipitaron al vacío durante el derrumbe. El propio ministro de Transportes italiano teme una "terrible tragedia".
Según las fuerzas de rescate, habría una docena de automóviles entre los restos del viaducto, por lo que los equipos de emergencia que se han desplazado al lugar están empleando perros de búsqueda.
El propio jefe del servicio de ambulancias local dijo que había "docenas de muertos", informó la agencia de noticias italiana ADN kronos.
Un testigo dijo a la televisión de Sky Italia que vio "ocho o nueve" vehículos en el puente cuando éste se derrumbó, en lo que dijo era una "escena apocalíptica".
Violento nubifragio #Genova #crollo parte del viadotto Polcevera-Morandi Km 0,200 su autostrada A10— Polizia di Stato (@poliziadistato) 14 de agosto de 2018
Uscita obbligatoria Genova aeroporto direzione Ventimiglia
Uscita obbligatoria bivio A10 con A7 direzione Genova @StradeAnas @DPCgov @emergenzavvf @Viminale @ComunediGenova pic.twitter.com/7YJINjFWRX
La televisión italiana mostró imágenes del puente Moranti, totalmente colapsado, que se construyó en la década de 1960 en la autopista de peaje A10. El trabajo de reestructuración en el puente se llevó a cabo en 2016. El viaducto mide 1.182 metros de longitud y tiene una altura de cerca de 100 metros.
#14ago #Genova 12:00, crolla parte del ponte Morandi sulla #A10. Le squadre #vigilidelfuoco stanno operando in massa, attivatinteam usar e cinofili pic.twitter.com/gjSJLvjw1K— Vigili del Fuoco (@emergenzavvf) 14 de agosto de 2018
Una larga porción del viaducto se ha derrumbado, y ambas calzadas han caído al suelo. La Policía informó del derrumbe y explicó que se produjo después de "una violenta tromba de agua". Las primeras hipótesis apuntan a un fallo estructural que provocó el colapso de una parte del viaducto.
Debajo del viaducto hay comercios y almacenes industriales, así como algunos edificios residenciales. También pasa por allí el ferrocarril que conecta Génova con Milán
El ministro de Transporte italiano, Danilo Toninelli, ha expresado que el derrumbe de este puente "se avecina como una terrible tragedia".
