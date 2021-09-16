La izquierda europea propone a la activista saharaui Sultana Jaya para el premio Sajarov

madrid
La defensora de los derechos humanos del pueblo saharaui, Sultana Jaya, ha sido propuesta pare el premio Sajarov de Derechos Humanos por el grupo parlamentario de la izquierda europea.
El galardón, que en el pasado 2020 se le otorgó a la oposición democrática de Bielorrusia, homenajea a personas y organizaciones que defienden los derechos humanos y las libertades fundamentales. Debe su nombre al físico soviético y disidente Andrei Sájarov.
La activista está arrestada por las fuerzas marroquíes por defender los derechos humanos del pueblo saharaui
Sultana Jaya, que fue entrevistada el pasado martes por Público, está bajo arresto domiciliario, sin orden judicial, desde el 19 de noviembre de 2020. Tiempo durante el cual las fuerzas marroquíes se han ensañado con ella a través de agresiones físicas, verbales, sexuales e incluso comprometiendo su salud al infectarla intencionadamente de covid-19.
La ruptura unilateral del alto al fuego por parte de Marruecos en el
Gerguerat ha venido acompañada de una escalada de criminalización y
represión contra cualquier voz saharaui que se alce denunciando las
atrocidades del régimen de Mohamed VI.
La iniciativa de proponer a la activista saharaui al premio ha sido impulsada por Miguel Urbán, eurodiputado de Anticapitalistas y coordinador de la izquierda europea en la Comisión de Derechos Humanos.
"Hay que romper con el silencio cómplice de la comunidad internacional y en
este caso, de la Unión Europea. Basta de mirar a otro lado cuando se trata
de la infamia al pueblo saharaui a manos del régimen marroquí", ha declarado Urbán, justificando por qué Sultana es merecedora del premio.
"Es un reconocimiento a las mujeres que se enfrentan en las zonas ocupadas"
El eurodiputado ha denunciado la situación de miles de mujeres que, "por el simple hecho de exigir respeto a sus derechos básicos" son reprimidas, criminalizadas y perseguidas de manera sistemática por Marruecos.
Urbán ha concluido añadiendo que la nominación de Sultana al Premio Sájarov es "un pequeño paso" y, sobre todo, "un reconocimiento a todas las mujeres que se enfrentan en las zonas ocupadas del Sahara por el régimen de Mohamed VI.
