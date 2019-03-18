El príncipe heredero de Arabia Saudí, Mohamed bin Salmán, "autorizó" una campaña secreta para silenciar a los disidentes con seguimientos, secuestros, detenciones y torturas de ciudadanos saudíes, un año antes del asesinato del periodista Jamal Khashoggi, informó este lunes el diario The New York Times.
El rotativo neoyorquino en su edición digital cita a funcionarios estadounidenses con acceso a material clasificado sobre esa campaña en la que pudiera estar el asesinato del periodista crítico con la monarquía reinante en el consulado saudí en Estambul el pasado octubre.
Algunas de sus operaciones clandestinas fueron llevadas a cabo por los mismos integrantes del grupo que presuntamente asesinó y descuartizó a Khashoggi, operación que esos funcionarios y personas cercanas a algunas víctimas saudíes consideran parte de la campaña de intimidación.
Ese equipo, denominado por funcionarios norteamericanos Grupo Saudí de Intervención Rápida, están implicados en al menos una docena de operaciones desde 2017, según las fuentes citadas por el periódico. Entre ellas, operaciones de repatriación forzosa de países árabes, torturas en palacios del príncipe y de su padre el rey Salman, según dichas fuentes.
Una profesora de lingüística saudí que había escrito un blog sobre la mujer en su país se intentó suicidar después de las torturas psicológicas sufridas, según los informes del servicio de espionaje estadounidense.
Fueron tantas las operaciones, que el diario asegura que uno de sus miembros reclamó al príncipe heredero como responsable del equipo una retribución especial como bonus para celebrar la fiesta del "Aid al-Fitr", el final del ramadán.
