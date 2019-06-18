Público
Japón El Gobierno nipón pide a residentes que abandonen las áreas costeras del noroeste tras un fuerte terremoto

Los efectos del temblor sísmico se sintieron con fuerza en la mitad norte de Japón y generaron una alerta de tsunami.

Imagen facilitada por el Servicio Geológico de los Estados Unidos (USGS) que muestra un mapa sísmico donde aparece el punto en el que el terremoto de 6,8 grados en la escala Richter. EFE

El Gobierno de Japón pidió a los residentes en varias áreas de la zona costera del noroeste de Japón que abandonen sus viviendas y busquen refugio por el terremoto de 6,8 grados en la escala de Richter que se produjo este martes.

El llamamiento fue hecho por el ministro portavoz del Gobierno nipón, Yoshihide Suga, en una primera rueda de prensa para dar a conocer de los efectos del temblor sísmico que se sintió con fuerza en la mitad norte de Japón y que generó una alerta de tsunami.

Suga dijo que se está revisando la información sobre posibles víctimas e informó de que las centrales nucleares de la región afectada, en las prefecturas de Niigata y Yamagata, no han dado cuenta de hechos anormales en su funcionamiento.

Se han registrado por lo menos dos réplicas en la zona con magnitudes de 3,8 y 4 en la escala de Richter

El ministro pidió a los habitantes de la zona que estén pendientes de los medios de comunicación por la información que pueda darse a conocer sobre los efectos del movimiento telúrico.

El terremoto se produjo a las 22.22 hora local (13.22 GMT) con epicentro en el mar, frente a la frontera entre las prefecturas de Niigata y Yamagata y a una profundidad de 10 kilómetros, según informó la Agencia Meteorológica de Japón.

En Niigata la intensidad fue de 6 grados en el rango superior de la escala japonesa (de 7 grados), lo que indica un violento movimiento sísmico. En Yamagata la intensidad fue de 6 grados en el rango inferior.

Se han registrado por lo menos dos réplicas en la zona con magnitudes de 3,8 y 4 en la escala de Richter. La oficina del primer ministro, Shinzo Abe, ha creado un gabinete de crisis para dar seguimiento a los efectos del movimiento sísmico

