madrid
El Parlamento nipón designó hoy como nuevo primer ministro a Yoshihide Suga, en reemplazo de Shinzo Abe, quien decidió renunciar por razones de salud después de casi ocho años como jefe de Gobierno.
Suga, de 71 años, que fue jefe de Gabinete y ministro portavoz de Abe, recibió 314 de los 462 votos emitidos en una sesión extraordinaria de la Cámara Baja de la Dieta, convocada con el fin de ratificar esa elección a partir de la propuesta del partido gobernante.
Una vez elegido en esa instancia, la más importante del Parlamento nipón, se pasó a la votación de la Cámara Alta, con menos funciones que la anterior, y en donde Suga obtuvo 142 de los 243 votos emitidos.
Los otros votos fueron para aspirantes al puesto propuestos por otros partidos con nulas posibilidades de poder alcanzar la Jefatura del Gobierno nipón.
El Partido Liberal Democrático (PLD) eligió a Suga como nuevo líder de ese grupo político el pasado lunes, con el fin de completar el mandato al frente de esa agrupación que dejó incompleto Abe, hasta septiembre del año próximo.
Abe anunció el pasado 28 de agosto su decisión de renunciar por complicaciones vinculadas con la colitis ulcerosa crónica que viene sufriendo desde su juventud y que se agudizó en los últimos meses.
Fue primer ministro durante algo más de un año entre 2006 y 2007 y también desde 2012, lo que le convirtió en al primer ministro que más tiempo ha durado en esas funciones en la reciente historia de Japón.
