Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Japón planea indultar a más de medio millón de personas para celebrar la coronación del emperador Naruhito

Cuando en 1990 se celebró la ceremonia de entronización del exemperador Akihito, dos millones y medio de personas fueron amnistiadas.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
28-02-2017- Imagen de archivo del emperador Naruhito y su esposa, Masako. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Imagen de archivo del emperador Naruhito y su esposa, Masako. REUTERS/Issei Kato

El Gobierno japonés planea conceder indultos a unos 600.000 pequeños delincuentes para conmemorar la coronación del emperador Naruhito el 22 de octubre, dijo el diario Mainichi Shimbun este miércoles, citando fuentes no identificadas del Ejecutivo.

A los indultados se les levantarán las restricciones de sus derechos legales, dijo el periódico. En Japón, a los condenados y multados se les prohíbe obtener permisos para trabajar como médicos y enfermeras, por ejemplo, durante cinco años.

Cuando se le preguntó sobre el plan de amnistía del Gobierno, el secretario general del gabinete japonés, Yoshihide Suga, dijo a los periodistas: "Estamos considerando el asunto con detenimiento. Me abstengo de comentar los detalles".

Cuando en 1990 se celebró la ceremonia de entronización del exemperador Akihito, 2,5 millones de personas fueron indultadas. En abril, Akihito se convirtió en el primer monarca japonés en abdicar en dos siglos.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas