Estás leyendo: Jeff Bezos alcanza el espacio en un cohete de su compañía Blue Origin

Público
Público

Jeff Bezos alcanza el espacio en un cohete de su compañía Blue Origin

Unos tres minutos después de despegar, la cápsula con sus ocupantes se despegó sin contratiempos del cohete propulsor y superó la línea imaginaria de Karman. 

El empresario multimillonario Jeff Bezos se lanza con tres miembros de la tripulación a bordo de un cohete New Shepard en el primer vuelo suborbital sin piloto del mundo desde el sitio de lanzamiento 1 de Blue Origin cerca de Van Horn, Texas, EEUU, 20 de
El empresario multimillonario Jeff Bezos se lanza con tres miembros de la tripulación a bordo de un cohete New Shepard en el primer vuelo suborbital sin piloto del mundo desde el sitio de lanzamiento 1 de Blue Origin cerca de Van Horn, Texas, EEUU, 20 de julio de 2021. Reuters

texas

Actualizado:

Jeff Bezos, el hombre más rico del planeta, despegó este martes desde una base en Texas (EEUU) rumbo al espacio a bordo del cohete New Shepard, en el que será un viaje de unos once minutos de duración en total y con el que espera llegar hasta los 106 kilómetros de altura. 

Dentro del cohete fabricado por Blue Origin, la compañía aeroespacial creada por Bezos en el año 2000, el fundador y hasta hace poco consejero delegado de Amazon viaja acompañado de su hermano, Mark; la piloto de 82 años Wally Funk; y Oliver Daemen un estudiante neerlandés de 18 años e hijo de un multimillonario. 

Durante el trayecto, que se inició sobre las 08.13 horas locales (13.13 GMT), la cápsula en la que viajan los pasajeros se despegará del cohete propulsor una vez que alcancen los 76 kilómetros de altura, para luego continuar por su cuenta los restantes 30 kilómetros hasta experimentar por unos minutos la ingravidez. 

Unos tres minutos después de despegar, la cápsula con sus ocupantes se despegó sin contratiempos del cohete propulsor y superó la línea imaginaria de Karman, situada a 99,7 kilómetros de la Tierra y que en algunos ámbitos científicos se acepta como la división entre la atmósfera terrestre y el espacio exterior. 

Más noticias de Internacional

Etiquetas

selección público