Johnson rechaza retrasar el Brexit y asegura que renegociará el acuerdo con la UE 

Boris Johnson, principal favorito para ocupar el puesto que dejó vacante con su dimisión Theresa May, ha asegurado que el Reino Unido dejará la Unión Europea "antes del 31 de octubre" y ha mostrado su disposición a renegociar el acuerdo de salida con Bruselas.

En una entrevista en la BBC Radio, el exministro de Exteriores ha señalado que "un divorcio de la EU sin acuerdo, no resultaría tan desastroso" y ha insistido en que "esto tiene que suceder antes del 31 de octubre y debemos hacerlo". Así, Johnson ha apuntado que la mejor forma de negociar es "asegurar a nuestros socios que estamos preparados para salir sin acuerdo".

"No quiero una salida sin acuerdo, no quiero depender de la OMC, es nuestra responsabilidad y tenemos que estar preparados para ello", ha afirmado. El favorito a suceder a May también ha rechazado retrasar la fecha del 'brexit': "Tenemos que estar fuera el 31", ha matizado.

Por su parte, la Comisión Europea hace unos días respondia al exministro de Exteriores británico que un cambio al frente del Ejecutivo no va a cambiar el acuerdo del Brexit negociado durante año y medio entre Londres y Bruselas, con que "un nuevo ministro, no cambia los parámetros".

Debate en la BBC con otros "tories"

El extitular de Exteriores ha anunciado este viernes que participará en el debate de la cadena pública británica BBC con el resto de aspirantes el próximo martes 18 de junio a las 19.00 y estará moderado por una de las presentadoras estrella de la cadena, Emily Maitlis.

Los otros cinco candidatos que continúan en la carrera hacía Downing Street, Sajid Javid, Jeremy Hunt, Rory Stewart, Dominic Raab y Michael Gove, habían acusado a Johnson de tratar de evitar el escrutinio mediático.

El debate de la cadena pública tendrá lugar después de la segunda ronda de votaciones en la que los candidatos deberán recabar al menos el 10 % de los votos de sus colegas "tories", 33 papeletas, para continuar en la lucha.