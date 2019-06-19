Josu Ternera, detenido por orden de la Audiencia Nacional horas después de que la Justicia francesa le dejara en libertad

Publicidad
La Policía francesa ha detenido este miércoles al histórico dirigente de ETA 'Josu Ternera' en virtud de la orden dictada desde la Audiencia Nacional por el atentado en la casa cuartel de Zaragoza en 1987 y que provocó 11 muertos, según han informado a Europa Press fuentes jurídicas y de la lucha antiterrorista.
(Habrá ampliación)
