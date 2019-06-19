Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Josu Ternera, detenido por orden de la Audiencia Nacional horas después de que la Justicia francesa le dejara en libertad

Se ha hecho en virtud de una orden dictada por España por el atentado en la casa cuartel de Zaragoza en 1987 y que provocó 11 muertos.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Última foto tomada de Josu Ternera antes de su detención.

Última foto tomada de Josu Ternera antes de su detención.

La Policía francesa ha detenido este miércoles al histórico dirigente de ETA 'Josu Ternera' en virtud de la orden dictada desde la Audiencia Nacional por el atentado en la casa cuartel de Zaragoza en 1987 y que provocó 11 muertos, según han informado a Europa Press fuentes jurídicas y de la lucha antiterrorista.

(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas