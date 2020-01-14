Público
Público

Juegos de azar Reino Unido prohíbe utilizar tarjetas de crédito para juegos de azar

La Comisión de Juegos de Azar ha comunicado que la prohibición, que entra en vigor el 14 de abril de 2020, se aplicará a todos los productos de apuestas, tanto en internet como por otras vías en las que el pago se realiza cara a cara.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Imagen de una casa de apuestas. REUTERS

Imagen de una casa de apuestas. REUTERS

Los 24 millones de personas adultas que apuestan en el Reino Unido no podrán utilizar tarjetas de crédito para juegos de azar en virtud de una nueva normativa diseñada para evitar que los consumidores acumulen deudas excesivas.

La Comisión de Juegos de Azar ha comunicado este martes que la prohibición, que entra en vigor el 14 de abril de 2020, se aplicará a todos los productos de apuestas, tanto en internet como por otras vías, aparte de las "loterías no remotas", en las que el pago se realiza cara a cara.

Según el análisis de la comisión, el 22% de los jugadores en internet que utilizan tarjetas de crédito son jugadores problemáticos. 

((HABRÁ AMPLIACIÓN))

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias de Internacional