Un juez federal de EEUU declara ilegal obligar a las niñas a llevar falda en el colegio

Un juez federal de Estados Unidos ha declarado ilegal obligar a las niñas a llevar falda en el colegio. En un auto publicado el jueves de la semana pasada, el magistrado Malcolm Howard prohibió a la escuela Charter Day de Leland, Carolina del Norte, imponer un código de vestimenta que "promueve valores tradicionales comprometidos con la discriminación sexual", según informó la agencia Associated Press y se han hecho eco medios como The New York Times.

En su fallo, el juez Howard argumenta que las niñas son tratadas de manera claramente diferente a los niños en la escuela, que acoge alumnos que van de edad de guardería hasta los 14 años. "El requisito de las faldas hace que las niñas sufran una carga que los niños no padecen. Simplemente porque son mujeres", defiende el magistrado.

"El código de vestimenta ha llevado a las niñas a evitar ciertas actividades, como escalar o practicar deporte durante el recreo, por miedo a mostrar su ropa interior y a ser regañadas por sus profesores o ser burla de otros alumnos", resume el juez tras valorar la denuncia que tres padres de tres alumnas presentaron contra la escuela.

El centro, por su parte, defiende que la imposición de un código de vestimenta forma parte de su sistema de educación basado en "valores tradicionales" y que los padres ya conocen este sistema cuando apuntan a sus hijos a la escuela.

