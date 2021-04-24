Estás leyendo: La sentencia contra el policía que mató a George Floyd en Minneapolis será anunciada el próximo 16 de junio

Público
Público

Juicio George Floyd La sentencia contra el policía que mató a George Floyd en Minneapolis será anunciada el próximo 16 de junio

Derek Chauvin, ahora expolicía de EEUU, fue declarado culpable recientemente por un jurado. Se le acusaba del asesinato del afroamericano George Floyd tras presionar su rodilla contra el cuello de la víctima durante más de nueve minutos.

Fotografía de archivo que muestra un mural de George Floyd, asesinado por el expolicía Derek Chauvin, en EEUU. - EFE
Fotografía de archivo que muestra un mural de George Floyd, asesinado por el expolicía Derek Chauvin, en EEUU. Erik S. Lesser / EFE

WASHINGTON

La sentencia contra el expolicía Derek Chauvin, hallado culpable por un jurado del asesinato del afroamericano George Floyd, se anunciará el próximo 16 de junio, según documentos judiciales publicados este viernes. La lectura del fallo está prevista sobre las 13.30 horas (18.30 GMT), según una notificación de la corte del condado de Hennepin (Minesota, EEUU), donde ha sido juzgado Chauvin.

El expolicía fue declarado culpable hace tres días por un jurado de asesinato involuntario en segundo grado, penado con hasta 40 años de cárcel; asesinato en tercer grado, con una condena máxima de 25 años, y homicidio involuntario en segundo grado, que acarrea hasta 10 años de privación de libertad.

Este viernes, el juez Peter Cahill ordenó que los nombres de los 12 miembros del jurado permanezcan en secreto durante al menos seis meses para evitar que sean acosados.

Floyd murió el 25 de mayo pasado después de que Chauvin presionara la rodilla contra su cuello durante más de nueve minutos, en un hecho que desencadenó la ola de protestas y disturbios raciales en EEUU desde el asesinato de Martin Luther King a finales de la década de 1960.

Tras conocerse el veredicto, el presidente de EEUU, Joe Biden, exigió que el Congreso del país apruebe reformas de las prácticas policiales para estar "a la altura del legado" de Floyd. En un discurso en la Casa Blanca, Biden describió la decisión del jurado como "un paso gigante en la marcha hacia la justicia", pero dijo que "no es suficiente" para combatir el "racismo sistémico" en Estados Unidos.

La vicepresidenta, Kamala Harris –la primera mujer negra en llegar a ese cargo–, consideró que queda "mucho por hacer" para combatir la "injusticia racial", que es "un problema de cada estadounidense".

Más noticias de Internacional

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público